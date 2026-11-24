The poll covered 8,105 people aged 18 and above across Kazakhstan and was conducted between October 5 and November 5, 2026.

The survey found that independence remains one of the most important personal values among citizens, with respondents across all age groups identifying it as a key priority.

According to the survey, 93% of Kazakhstanis believe the country is developing in the right direction, with positive assessments prevailing across all major socio-demographic groups. The highest level of support was recorded among young people aged 18-29, reaching 95.1%.

The survey also examined public attitudes towards the country's main development priorities. Government efforts to strengthen national unity and the rule of law, alongside initiatives in culture, education and science, received the highest positive assessments.

Meanwhile, 82.4% of respondents gave a positive assessment of the implementation of the “Hearing State” principle, which focuses on making government institutions more responsive to citizens' concerns and needs.

Support for the initiative was highest among young people aged 18-29, reaching 89.6%. Among respondents aged 61 and above, the figure stood at 77.6%.

The findings also indicate a connection between public confidence in the country's development and perceptions of government responsiveness. Respondents who believe that the state listens to citizens and addresses their concerns were more likely to give a positive assessment of Kazakhstan's development.

The survey was conducted across all 17 regions of Kazakhstan, as well as Astana, Almaty and Shymkent, with a total sample of 8,105 respondents aged 18 and above.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that over 85% of Kazakhstanis backed the President's military reform