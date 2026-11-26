“The new Constitution, which entered into force on July 1 this year, designates the development of science and innovation as a strategic direction and proclaims knowledge and progress as fundamental values of the state. That is why we consider this forum important and relevant for Kazakhstan, as evidenced by the composition of our delegation. It includes heads of relevant government agencies, as well as representatives of large businesses and the IT community who are interested in expanding cooperation with Russian partners. Kazakhstan and Russia are bound by centuries-old friendship, a shared history, strong economic relations and diverse humanitarian ties. I am confident that cooperation in advanced technologies will become a key direction of the Kazakh-Russian strategic partnership,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The Head of State believes that the world is already on the threshold of a new scientific and industrial revolution, which will inevitably bring about fundamental changes in the global economy and in the very worldview of people and entire nations.

“Artificial intelligence has already gone beyond simply automating individual production and cognitive processes, and has in essence become an integral part of the technological infrastructure. Notably, global spending on artificial intelligence this year may reach approximately 2.7 trillion US dollars, with more than 1.5 trillion US dollars allocated specifically to the development of digital infrastructure. In a Stanford University study, 88 percent of surveyed organizations reported using artificial intelligence in their daily operations. Two years ago, this figure stood at 55 percent. My fairly frequent meetings with the heads of major technology companies confirm the view that the ongoing changes are long-term and, in essence, irreversible. Recently I met Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, and I have also held meetings with Russian companies,” the President noted.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the AI Journey 2026 international conference in Moscow.