Voters are to elect 3,447 deputies across 228 maslikhats (local representative bodies). Of those seats, 3,113 will be contested in single-member election districts and 334 through party lists.

"Across 20 regions, 97 party lists have been registered for 334 seats and include 1,160 candidates. That puts the average competition at three to four candidates per seat," Aimanakumov said.

He noted that in single-member districts, 9,422 registered candidates have been listed on the ballots.

"The highest competition is in the Turkistan region — up to five candidates per seat. 121 districts have four candidates competing for a single mandate," Azamat Aimanakumov added. "Conversely, the lowest competition is in 44 districts across 11 regions — two candidates per seat. In line with regulations, polling stations now display candidate information posters."

As Qazinform reported earlier today, Kazakhstan completed preparations for the maslikhat elections.

We previously wrote that snap elections of deputies to maslikhats at all levels are scheduled for November 29, 2026. Information on how to find the number and address of a polling station is available through official election information resources.

Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Central Election Commission, Nurlan Abdirov.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the work of electoral bodies to prepare for the early elections of deputies of maslikhats at all levels, scheduled for November 29, 2026.

The President noted the importance of holding the elections in line with the constitutional principle of "Law and Order."

He also stressed the need to ensure equal conditions for all candidates and political parties.

The President emphasized that the upcoming renewal of the deputy corps will significantly strengthen the work of local representative bodies.