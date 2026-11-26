President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Decree "On measures to further improve the public administration system."

The Commission for Reforming Public Administration was established to set priorities and approaches for reforming the system and review proposals for drafting Kazakhstan's Comprehensive Public Administration Reform Plan.

The Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms is designated as the commission's working body.

Headed by Presidential Administration Chief Roman Sklyar, with Presidential Advisor and Strategic Planning and Reforms Agency Chairman Asset Irgaliyev as deputy chair, the body brings together senior government officials, deputy prime ministers, ministers, presidential aides, and heads of key state agencies.

The membership also includes the mayors of Astana and Almaty, regional governors, Qurultay (Parliament) deputies, and members of the Kazakhstan Khalyq Kenesi (People's Council).

Representatives of relevant central and local executive bodies, as well as other organizations, may also be involved in the commission's meetings.