Atyrau region saw the highest industrial output growth up to 14.3 trillion tenge, followed by Karaganda region with 4.7 trillion years, Pavlodar region with 3.7 trillion tenge, Astana with 3.4 trillion tenge and Mangistau region with 3.3 trillion tenge, the National Statistics Bureau reports.

The highest growth rates were recorded in Zhetysu, Turkistan, Almaty and Zhambyl regions as well as the city of Almaty.

An increase in industrial output was reported in 16 out of 20 regions.

The manufacturing sector contributed greatly to industrial production.

The highest growth rates in the manufacturing sector were recorded in light industry up to 59.5%, pharmaceuticals production up to 50.9%, machine building up to 22.2%, chemical industry up to 21.9%, and the manufacture of rubber and plastic products.

Within the engineering sector, the production of motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers rose by 30.5%, while the output of computers, electronic and optical equipment surged by 83.6%.

Meanwhile, output in the mining industry declined by 3.4%. The electricity, gas and steam supply sector posted growth of 11.3%, while water supply, wastewater management and waste treatment activities increased by 8.9%.

As written before, Kazakhstan plans to launch 15 new manufacturing projects worth a combined 37.7 billion tenge to produce goods in high demand in the oil and gas industry.