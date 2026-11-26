Kazakhstan's exports rose by 18.1% to $68.4 billion, outpacing import growth of 4% to $48.4 billion. As a result, the country's trade surplus has already surpassed the full-year figure for 2025 by 41%.

Export growth was driven primarily by mineral products, which contributed $5.3 billion to the increase, followed by metals and metal products ($1.7 billion), products of animal and plant origin ($1.7 billion), and chemical products ($973 million).

Favorable prices on global markets helped boost oil export revenues despite an 8.3% decline in oil production and a 5.4% drop in export volumes. These reductions were attributed to production constraints at the Tengiz oilfield and disruptions to shipments through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC).

Kazakhstan's non-commodity exports grew by 19% to $24.7 billion, although their share of total exports increased by only 0.3 percentage points to 36.1%.

With copper, uranium, silver, and gold accounting for 78.6% of this growth, AFK analysts noted that the country's export revenues remain largely dependent on global commodity prices.

The agri-food sector also showed positive momentum, with export volumes of sunflower oil rising by 40.5%, animal feed by 40.9%, and wheat by 13.2%. As a result, agri-food products accounted for 9.6% of Kazakhstan's total exports, up from 8.4%.

Trade with European countries remains the primary driver of Kazakhstan's trade surplus. The combined surplus with Italy, France, the Netherlands, and Greece reached $20.3 billion, while trade with Russia and China resulted in a deficit of $11.6 billion.

Mineral products accounted for more than half of the overall growth in imports, with spending on fuel and energy products increasing by $723 million.

Imports of machinery, equipment, and vehicles also rose by $712 million. In contrast, imports of textile products and furniture fell by $539 million and $68 million, respectively.

The improvement in Kazakhstan's foreign trade position helped reverse its current account deficit of $7.3 billion in the first nine months of 2025, bringing the balance to a surplus of $3.2 billion in the same period of 2026.

Looking ahead, analysts note that an anticipated increase in global oil supply and a potential decline in oil prices to $75–80 per barrel in the first half of 2027 could constrain growth in Kazakhstan's export revenues.

Under these circumstances, restoring oil production, expanding export capacity across other industries, and strengthening the presence of domestically produced goods in the local market will be particularly important.

Meanwhile, the National Bank of Kazakhstan projects that the country's current account deficit could reach $9.1 billion in 2027.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had recorded a 40.3% increase in industrial design filings in 2025 despite a global decline, alongside growth in patent applications and trademark activity.