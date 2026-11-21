1. President Tokayev says Kazakhstan aims to become Central Asia's academic hub

Speaking at the Third Forum of Strategic Partners in Astana on November 19, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the country's strategic goal is to become a regional center for higher education, science and international academic cooperation. He noted that 18 Kazakhstani universities are included in the QS World University Rankings 2026, while 10 are featured in the Times Higher Education rankings for 2027.

2. Kazakhstan's agro-industrial output exports double, Tokayev

Addressing the III Forum of Agricultural Workers on November 20, the President said exports of the country's agro-industrial products have doubled, with processed goods accounting for 52% of the total. Food production rose by 28%, and 1,630 investment projects worth 2.7 trillion tenge have been commissioned in the sector.

3. IMF forecasts faster economic growth in Kazakhstan in 2027

The International Monetary Fund expects Kazakhstan's real GDP growth to reach around 4.6% in 2026 before accelerating to 4.8% in 2027. The forecast follows the Fund's November 4-17 Article IV mission, which noted that inflation slowed to 9.2% in October and described risks to financial stability as limited.

4. Kazakhstan bans steel slab exports for six months

The ban, which took effect on November 18, restricts exports of non-alloy, corrosion-resistant and alloy steel slabs by all modes of transport until May 2027. Products manufactured via the blast furnace - basic oxygen furnace route may still be exported under a special license.

5. Kazakhstan outpaces U.S. and Japan in global pension system ranking

Kazakhstan ranked 29th among 55 countries in the Marsh & CFA Institute Global Pension Index 2026, scoring 64.8 out of 100 points. The country placed ahead of the United States, Spain, Italy, China and Japan, retaining its place among the top 30 pension systems.

6. Around 500 types of pharmaceuticals to be produced in Kazakhstan under new investment projects

Kazakhstan is developing eight major investment projects worth more than 390 billion tenge (around $780 million) to produce around 500 types of medicines and create new jobs. The projects were discussed at a meeting of the Council for Improving the Investment Climate chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

7. Kazakhstan to open the UN University Regional Research Hub

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Science and Higher Education and the United Nations University signed an agreement to open a Regional Research Hub of the UN University in Almaty. President Tokayev called the agreement a key outcome of the Third Forum of Strategic Partners.

8. Sofia Samodelkina breaks into world's top 10 figure skaters for first time

Kazakhstan's top female figure skater climbed three spots to 10th in the ISU World Standings with 2,881 points after finishing fifth at Skate America 2026. Kazakhstan is now represented in the world top 10 in both men's and women's singles, with Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov second in the men's standings.

9. Kazakhstan to host five World Championships and UEFA Congress in 2027

Tourism and Sports Minister Yerbol Myrzabossynov said the country will host world championships in boxing, judo, table tennis, taekwondo and esports next year. Astana will also host the 51st UEFA Congress, the first time Kazakhstan will stage the event.

10. Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov parts ways with longtime coach Alexei Urmanov

Shaidorov ended his 10-year partnership with Urmanov, the 1994 Olympic champion, who began coaching him at age 12. Under Urmanov, Shaidorov won the men's title at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, a World Championship silver and Four Continents gold.

You can read last week's 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.