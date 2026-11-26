Combining ancient history, national music, contemporary choreography and modern stage technologies, the production is the first full-length national ballet created specifically for the theater by its own creative team.

Developed with the support of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Culture and Information, the production took shape over a year and a half, with all tickets for the premiere already sold out.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the premiere, Astana Opera Chairman of the Board Alexander Sovostyanov said the production was conceived as a creative gift to the country.

“We wanted to make a creative gift for the 35th anniversary of independence, and I believe we have succeeded. A ballet about a heroic woman fighting for her land, homeland and independence is particularly fitting ahead of this anniversary,” he said.

Beyond the battlefield: The story of Tomyris

Based on ancient legends and historical accounts, the ballet takes audiences back to the Great Steppe of the sixth century B.C., exploring the fate of Tomyris, queen of the Massagetae, her son Spargapises and Arnava, the leader of the Amazons.

Photo credit: Nargiz Raimbekova/Qazinform

After sending her son into battle to defend their homeland, Tomyris faces a series of devastating trials. The enemy’s treachery leads to her son’s capture and the deaths of many warriors. Having lost her son, the queen leads her people into a decisive battle.

Librettist and playwright Yermek Amanshayev emphasized that the historical significance of Tomyris extends far beyond the borders of the Great Steppe.

He noted that her image inspired European artists, including Flemish painters, and became associated with the restoration of justice.

“This is about preserving historical memory and honoring the great figures of our past. These are lessons in greatness and service to one’s homeland,” Amanshayev said.

For choreographer Sultanbek Gumar, bringing such a historical figure to the stage was both an honor and a responsibility.

“When the theater offered me the opportunity to bring this large-scale national ballet to the stage, I was overcome with emotion. Tomyris was a unique figure who left an indelible mark on history through her courage, wisdom and heroic defense of her homeland against foreign enemies,” Gumar said in the theater’s press release.

When music and movement become one

Unlike productions in which choreography is developed around an already completed musical score, the music and choreography of Tomyris were created simultaneously.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

Composer Khamit Shangaliyev worked closely with Gumar, developing musical accents alongside individual movements. Traditional Kazakh instruments, including the sybyzgy and sazsyrnai, were incorporated into the score to evoke the atmosphere of the ancient steppe.

“With Sultanbek, we developed such a close partnership that we worked practically in the same studio, in the same room. Every movement was carefully considered, down to every musical accent and every note,” Shangaliyev said.

The production combines contemporary choreography with elements of classical ballet and Kazakh dance, featuring dynamic sequences and large-scale ensemble scenes.

For Shangaliyev, however, the true measure of the ballet’s success will be its longevity.

“I really want this ballet to remain in history. If it continues to be performed for years and lives on for decades, only then will I be able to say that I have succeeded,” he said.

Ancient Saka art meets modern technology

The historical atmosphere extends beyond music and choreography. Costume designer Dariga Taishykova drew inspiration from the Saka animal style, incorporating its artistic motifs into the production’s visual identity.

“Our costume design concept revolves around the Saka animal style. It is a leitmotif running throughout the performance, allowing audiences to follow the transformation of individual characters,” Taishykova explained.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

The costumes also reflect different dimensions of the queen’s personality, presenting Tomyris not only as a warrior but also as a mother, a woman and a guardian of her people.

Alongside historical references, the production incorporates experimental fabric treatments, light-emitting diodes and flowing materials designed to complement the dancers’ movements.

The creative team also includes Japanese scenographer Yoko Seyama, who developed the scenographic and lighting concept.

A long-awaited milestone for Kazakhstan’s ballet

For Astana Opera’s ballet artistic director Altynai Asylmuratova, the premiere represents the fulfillment of a long-held ambition to see a national ballet created by artists with a deep understanding of Kazakh culture.

“I am overwhelmed with emotion because this production is a major, significant and long-awaited event. You could say it was my dream. I wanted a national ballet to become a genuine work of art, created by people who understand Kazakh culture, with our own choreographer, composer and designer,” she said.

Asylmuratova compared the artistic achievement of Tomyris to Yuri Grigorovich’s renowned ballet Spartacus, highlighting the importance of collaboration between the choreographer, composer and designers.

She also revealed that preparations were complicated by a demanding theater schedule, limited rehearsal time, injuries and illnesses among performers. Despite these challenges, the young creative team prepared two complete, interchangeable casts.

“There are moments when you get goosebumps, and others when tears come to your eyes. That is genuine art. I am very happy to see a new generation emerging, and I hope they will carry these traditions forward,” Asylmuratova said.

The title role will be performed by Sofia Adilkhanova and Torgyn Leben, while Aidan Kalzhan and Zhaksylyk Saukymbekov will portray Cyrus.

Adilkhanova described the production as particularly emotionally demanding.

“The performance is challenging and carries a considerable emotional weight. We greatly enjoyed working on the choreography and especially the music. We are looking forward to sharing it with our audience,” she said.

More stories of the Great Steppe to come

The premiere of Tomyris could mark the beginning of a broader artistic initiative at Astana Opera.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

During the press conference, Sovostyanov revealed that the theater is working on a series of productions dedicated to the history of the Great Steppe.

“A little spoiler for journalists: We have an idea to create a series of performances that will tell the story of our Great Steppe. We are working on it and will announce it soon,” he said.

While details of the upcoming productions have yet to be announced, Tomyris brings together Kazakhstan’s historical heritage, a new generation of creative professionals and contemporary approaches to classical ballet.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Astana Opera has presented Charlie and Irene, a new romantic ballet-comedy inspired by 1970s New York and the visual language of silent cinema on October 31.