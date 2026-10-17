Week in Brief: Belgian royal visit, new Caspian link and Kazakhstan’s economic rise

1. Head of State underscores historic significance King of the Belgians’ visit to Kazakhstan

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed King Philippe and Queen Mathilde upon their arrival in Kazakhstan. Tokayev described the visit as historic and said it would give a strong impetus to Kazakh-Belgian relations.

2. Tokayev highlights CICA’s special role in ensuring security in Asia

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the Seventh CICA Summit in Baku, highlighting the forum’s role in building trust and security across Asia. He noted that CICA members cover almost 90% of the continent and welcomed Laos as a full member.

3. Tokayev, Aliyev launch Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Line

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan launched a 380-kilometer fiber-optic line across the Caspian Sea, creating a new digital route between Central Asia, China, and Europe. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described it as the “digital embodiment” of the Middle Corridor.

4. Tokayev calls for greater international cooperation to preserve biodiversity

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the COP17 Leaders’ Summit on Biodiversity in Yerevan, calling for stronger international environmental cooperation. He warned that biodiversity loss, desertification, water scarcity, and land degradation threaten human well-being, economic resilience, and global stability.

5. Kazakhstan and Belgium identify new areas for bilateral cooperation

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and King Philippe adopted a joint statement outlining priorities for Kazakhstan-Belgium cooperation. The document covers trade, critical minerals, transport, renewable energy, AI, agriculture, education, healthcare, and environmental protection.

6. Kazakhstan ranks 34th in World Population Review’s 2026 power list

Kazakhstan ranked 34th among 100 countries in World Population Review’s 2026 list of the world’s most powerful nations. It placed first in Central Asia and second among the former Soviet republics included in the ranking.

7. Kazakhstan ranks among world’s top 50 largest economies

Kazakhstan has entered the world’s top 50 largest economies, securing the 48th spot in the global ranking after a record economic performance in 2025.

8. Private investments in Kazakhstan grow by 18%

Capital investment in Kazakhstan reached 16.1 trillion tenge in January to September 2026, up 7% year-on-year, while private investment rose by 18.2%. Foreign direct investment inflows totaled $9.4 billion in the first half of the year.

9. Kazakhstan’s camel milk may hit shelves in China and Middle East stores

Kazakhstan approved a new national standard for pasteurized camel milk to help domestic producers expand exports to China, the Middle East, and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries. Kazakhstan has long had a standard for saumal (fresh mare's milk). This year, a separate standard for pasteurized camel milk was developed based on scientific research.

10. Kazakhstan’s first-ever Swimming World Cup stage kicks off in Astana

The three-day tournament is taking place at Barys Arena, bringing together some of the world’s leading swimmers, including Olympic champions, world champions and international medalists. On the opening day, three Kazakh swimmers reached the finals. Sofya Spodarenko finished ninth in the women’s 50-meter butterfly in 26.27 seconds. Earlier in the preliminaries, she set a new national record of 25.97 seconds. Aibat Myrzamuratov finished eighth in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke in 26.50 seconds, also setting a national record in the event.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.