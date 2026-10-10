Kazakhstan ranks 34th in World Population Review’s 2026 power list

World Population Review, an international data platform that compiles country rankings, presents the list using data attributed to U.S. News & World Report’s Best Countries rankings. The platform describes national power as a combination of factors, including economic strength, military capabilities and cultural influence.

China topped the 2026 ranking, followed by the United States and India. Germany and Japan completed the top five. Kazakhstan placed ahead of several developed economies and influential regional powers, including Egypt, Denmark, the United Arab Emirates, Norway and Saudi Arabia. Israel and Hungary occupied the 32nd and 33rd positions, respectively.

Among former Soviet republics, only Russia ranked higher, taking 11th place. Ukraine followed in 51st position, Lithuania in 56th, Belarus in 57th and Uzbekistan in 71st. Latvia ranked 74th, Estonia 75th, Armenia 80th and Georgia 91st. Kazakhstan's placement ahead of all three Baltic states and its Central Asian neighbors highlights its relatively strong position within the ranking.

The results come against the backdrop of Kazakhstan's continued economic expansion and industrial diversification pursued under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. According to preliminary data from the Bureau of National Statistics, the country's gross domestic product grew by 6.5% in 2025, supported by industry, transport, construction and trade. Manufacturing expanded by 6.4%, reflecting the country's efforts to strengthen domestic production and reduce dependence on raw material exports.

Speaking at a national business awards ceremony in December 2025, President Tokayev highlighted the progress achieved in diversifying the economy. "Over the past five years, gross value added in manufacturing has increased by more than 25%, significantly outpacing growth in the mining industry," he said. The President also projected at the time that Kazakhstan's GDP would exceed $300 billion for the first time, a milestone he subsequently confirmed had been reached.

These developments reflect the priorities of Tokayev's economic agenda, which emphasizes industrial modernization, investment attraction and the expansion of higher-value-added production. The country has set a target of increasing its GDP to $450 billion by 2029, with economic diversification and infrastructure development among the key priorities for achieving this objective.

Kazakhstan's natural resources and geographic position also contribute to its international economic significance. The country remains the world's largest uranium producer and possesses substantial reserves of critical minerals, giving it an important role in global energy and industrial supply chains. Meanwhile, the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route is expanding trade connectivity between Asia and Europe, reinforcing Kazakhstan's ambitions to become a major Eurasian logistics hub.

As Central Asia's largest economy, Kazakhstan combines substantial natural resources with growing industrial capacity and access to major international markets. These advantages, together with ongoing economic reforms and efforts to diversify production, provide a foundation for strengthening its regional and international influence.

Kazakhstan's position among the world's 35 most powerful nations in the World Population Review ranking offers a favorable indication of its international standing. Continued implementation of the economic priorities outlined by President Tokayev, particularly industrial diversification, infrastructure modernization and investment promotion, could further strengthen the country's economic influence in the years ahead.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s working visit to Turkmenistan on October 8–9 brought together three tracks of Kazakhstan’s diplomacy: cooperation between the Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan, engagement within the CIS, and the preservation of the Caspian Sea.