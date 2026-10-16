Tokayev calls for greater international cooperation to preserve biodiversity

Welcoming the Summit participants, the Head of State thanked the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, for a warm welcome and a high level of organization of the event.

In his remarks, the President emphasized the need to coordinate international efforts and uphold a shared responsibility to future generations for preserving the environment

"We have gathered here to expand international cooperation aimed at preserving our shared natural heritage. This is a collective responsibility to future generations, who may face serious challenges and threats. It is also a matter of survival for our civilization, as biodiversity is vital to human well-being, economic resilience, and long-term security. Healthy ecosystems play a crucial role in food production, the protection of water resources, and the livelihoods of millions of people. At the same time, desertification, water scarcity, and other environmental challenges pose a serious threat to the fragile balance between people and nature. For millions, water shortages and land degradation have already become an everyday reality. Most concerning is that these processes transcend national borders, undermining sustainable development and threatening global stability. Environmental agenda, based on a balanced approach and concrete action, must take precedence over political differences. Our shared priority should be international cooperation based on true partnership, impartiality, and, above all, a commitment to achieve practical results," the President said.

Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Meridian Expo and Event Center in Yerevan to attend the COP17 Leaders' Summit on Biodiversity.