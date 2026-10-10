Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Kazakhstan and Oman sign eight agreements after talks

During Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said’s state visit, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed him at Astana Airport. Kazakhstan and Oman later adopted a joint statement and exchanged eight agreements covering investment, aviation, finance, business, and geological exploration.

2. Sultan Haitham bin Tariq invites President Tokayev to visit Oman

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said praised the growing partnership between Oman and Kazakhstan and highlighted opportunities in energy, mining, agriculture, logistics, finance, tourism, technology, and AI. He also invited President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Oman.

3. Kazakhstan, UK eye boosting cooperation in energy, transport and AI

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and UK Trade Minister Lord Anas Sarwar discussed expanding cooperation in energy, transport, digitalization, AI, and education. Sarwar praised Kazakhstan’s investment climate and reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to delivering practical results through the strategic partnership.

4. Tokayev proposes Central Asian states and Azerbaijan to increase mutual trade to $20 billion

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan. He proposed a joint action plan to increase intraregional trade from about $13 billion to at least $20 billion.

5. Kazakh President suggests drafting 2035 CIS Development Strategy

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed developing a CIS strategy through 2035 focused on the economy, energy, infrastructure, technology, and human capital. He said Kazakhstan’s trade with CIS countries reached nearly $40 billion last year and grew by 10% in the first seven months of 2026.

6. Kazakhstan to launch Trans-Caspian fiber-optic link this October

Kazakhstan will commission the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic communication line in October after laying 390 kilometers of cable between Aktau and Sumgait. The country has also installed more than 4,000 5G base stations and launched Starlink Direct-to-Cell connectivity.

7. Kazakhstan, international partners to develop digital Silk Road for AI infrastructure

Kazakhstan and international investors agreed to develop an AI technology ecosystem combining data centers, satellites, space-based computing, and the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable. The partnership may also cover robotics, quantum computing, energy solutions, and AI-based manufacturing, with an implementation roadmap expected within 100 days.

8. Jackie Chan discusses film projects in Kazakhstan with Vice President Karin

Vice President Erlan Karin met Jackie Chan and Kazakh and foreign producers to discuss international film cooperation and future joint projects. Karin said major productions and new filmmaking technologies could support Kazakhstan’s film industry and promote the country as an international production destination.

9. National Bank unveils collector coin containing rare metal

The National Bank of Kazakhstan is releasing a 1,000-tenge silver collectible coin featuring a niobium insert as part of its “Kazakhstan’s Subsoil” series. Produced by the Kazakhstan Mint, the coin has a limited mintage of 1,000 pieces.

10. Astana AI Film Festival crowns winners, $450,000 Grand Prize goes to Latvia

Kazakhstan hosted the inaugural Astana AI Film Festival, which attracted 8,067 entries from 125 countries and became the world’s largest AI film competition. Latvian filmmaker Nikolay Shestak won the $450,000 Grand Prix, while Kazakhstan’s Myrzakhan Zhumakhan claimed the Best Character award.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.