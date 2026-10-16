Kazakh Aybat Mirzamuratov sets new national swimming record
The final session of the opening day of the Silk Road Tour Swimming World Cup concluded at Barys Arena in Astana, Qazinform News Agency cites the Sports Development Directorate of Kazakh Tourism Ministry.
Three members of Kazakhstan's national team competed in the finals.
Aybat Mirzamuratov challenged for medals in two events. In the men's 50-meter breaststroke, he finished eighth with a time of 26.50 seconds, setting a new national record for Kazakhstan. He also competed in the men's 200-meter individual medley, clocking 1:57.91 to place tenth.
Another Kazakh swimmer, Yegor Popov, recorded 47.74 seconds in the men's 100-meter freestyle final and finished tenth.
Sofya Spodarenko, competing in the women's 50-meter butterfly, finished ninth with a time of 26.27 seconds.
The tournament will continue through October 17.
Earlier, Kazakh swimmer Viktor Druzin was nominated for the World Aquatics Athlete of the Year award.