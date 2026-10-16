Kazakh Aybat Mirzamuratov sets new national swimming record

Three members of Kazakhstan's national team competed in the finals.

Aybat Mirzamuratov challenged for medals in two events. In the men's 50-meter breaststroke, he finished eighth with a time of 26.50 seconds, setting a new national record for Kazakhstan. He also competed in the men's 200-meter individual medley, clocking 1:57.91 to place tenth.

Another Kazakh swimmer, Yegor Popov, recorded 47.74 seconds in the men's 100-meter freestyle final and finished tenth.

Sofya Spodarenko, competing in the women's 50-meter butterfly, finished ninth with a time of 26.27 seconds.

The tournament will continue through October 17.

Earlier, Kazakh swimmer Viktor Druzin was nominated for the World Aquatics Athlete of the Year award.