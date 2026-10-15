Tokayev, Aliyev launch Trans-Caspian fiber-optic line

The project was implemented jointly by Kazakhtelecom JSC and Azerbaijan’s AzerTelecom. The fiber-optic line will form part of a new communications route linking Kazakhstan, other Central Asian countries and China with Europe. It can also be connected to submarine cable systems in the Mediterranean and Black Seas.

The project is of strategic importance for the development of Kazakhstan’s digital economy. In particular, the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Line will provide Kazakhstan with additional international connectivity and create the conditions necessary for attracting global technology companies and advancing cloud services and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

At the launch ceremony of the large-scale project, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that the fiber-optic communication line would generate a powerful synergistic effect, reinforcing the joint efforts of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to develop the Middle Corridor.

“We have launched a very important project that will have international significance. Most importantly, it represents a new type of corridor. This is not a transport corridor, but something entirely new that reflects the realities of the modern era – the era of digitalization. It is a fundamentally new format of cooperation, a kind of digital embodiment of the Middle Corridor,” the President of Kazakhstan emphasized.

Photo credit: Akorda

In turn, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev described the launch of the fiber-optic communication line as another step towards strengthening cooperation between Central Asia and Azerbaijan.

“Last year, Azerbaijan was admitted as a full-fledged member of the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia. This year, I participated as a full-fledged member of this format. This project represents another contribution to deepening cooperation, as the fiber-optic communication lines will be used by both Central Asian and South Caucasus countries, as well as countries across the wider region. Today, we have launched a global project,” the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan said.

Photo credit: Akorda

The opening ceremony also featured remarks by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, and Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhtelecom JSC Bagdat Mussin.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev. The two presidents reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further deepening the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan strategic partnership and consistently implementing the agreements reached across all areas of the bilateral agenda