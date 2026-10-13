Private investments in Kazakhstan grow by 18%

He announced at the Government meeting that private investments rose by 18.2%.

Most growth in investments was recorded in the processing sector by 40.1%, construction by 32%, information and communications by 29.2%, healthcare by 20.4%, and agriculture by 9.1%.

He said the structure of the capital investments has also changed, with the share of private investments accounting for 85.7%.

Gross inflow of foreign direct investments in Kazakhstan in the first six months of 2026 hit 9.4 billion US dollars.

Earlier he said Kazakhstan’s economy grew by 4.2% in the first nine months of 2026, driven largely by the non-resource sector.