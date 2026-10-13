Private investments in Kazakhstan grow by 18%
Capital investments in Kazakhstan reached 16.1 trillion tenge in January-September 2026, 7% more against the same period of the previous year, Qazinform News Agency reports quoting Deputy PM and National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin.
He announced at the Government meeting that private investments rose by 18.2%.
Most growth in investments was recorded in the processing sector by 40.1%, construction by 32%, information and communications by 29.2%, healthcare by 20.4%, and agriculture by 9.1%.
He said the structure of the capital investments has also changed, with the share of private investments accounting for 85.7%.
Gross inflow of foreign direct investments in Kazakhstan in the first six months of 2026 hit 9.4 billion US dollars.
Earlier he said Kazakhstan’s economy grew by 4.2% in the first nine months of 2026, driven largely by the non-resource sector.