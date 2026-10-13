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    Private investments in Kazakhstan grow by 18%

    16:13, 13 October 2026

    Capital investments in Kazakhstan reached 16.1 trillion tenge in January-September 2026, 7% more against the same period of the previous year, Qazinform News Agency reports quoting Deputy PM and National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin.

    Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    He announced at the Government meeting that private investments rose by 18.2%.

    Most growth in investments was recorded in the processing sector by 40.1%, construction by 32%, information and communications by 29.2%, healthcare by 20.4%, and agriculture by 9.1%.

    He said the structure of the capital investments has also changed, with the share of private investments accounting for 85.7%.

    Gross inflow of foreign direct investments in Kazakhstan in the first six months of 2026 hit 9.4 billion US dollars.

    Earlier he said Kazakhstan’s economy grew by 4.2% in the first nine months of 2026, driven largely by the non-resource sector.

    Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan Economy Investments Foreign investments
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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