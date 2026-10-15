Tokayev highlights CICA’s special role in ensuring security in Asia

In his remarks, the President of Kazakhstan expressed his gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan for hospitality and excellent organization of the Summit.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly commended Azerbaijan’s dynamic chairmanship, aimed at enhancing CICA’s potential as a unique platform for dialogue, trust and comprehensive cooperation.

“For Kazakhstan, the Conference is a matter of special significance. Three decades ago, my country launched this Forum in good faith, to build mutual confidence and foster security in our vast region. Since then, CICA has succeeded to get its member-states together for delivering equal benefits to all of us. In fact, today CICA is the only Forum to have been aimed to build security and trust in Asia at one table. CICA’s participating states cover almost 90 percent of Asia, representing more than half of the world’s population. There are few multilateral organizations that can make such claim,” the Head of State emphasized.

The president noted that this scale reflects the enormous potential of the CICA, which is driven by an energetic young generation striving to build a shared future.

“The spirit of CICA, embodying our genuine commitment to shape a secure and prosperous Asia, has become a truly recognizable brand. And I am pleased to welcome Laos, which today joins CICA as a full-fledged member state,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

As it was previously reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Baku for a working visit to attend the Seventh CICA Summit.

Today, the Head of State is participating in the VII Summit of the Conference on Interaction in Confidence-Building Measures in Asia in Baku.

Earlier, on the sidelines of the Summit, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog. The two sides exchanged views on current international issues, including the situation in the Middle East.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's principled stance on the need to de-escalate tensions and resolve conflicts exclusively through diplomatic means.