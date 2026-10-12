Kazakhstan ranks among world’s top 50 largest economies

The period from 2019 to 2026 has marked a major transformation in Kazakhstan’s public administration and social structure. A key institutional milestone was the adoption of a new Constitution following a nationwide referendum on March 15, 2026, providing a solid economic foundation for political reforms.

In 2025, Kazakhstan’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached 159.6 trillion tenge, recording real growth of 6.5%. As a result, the country improved its position in the World Bank’s global ranking, moving up from 55th to 48th place and securing its position among the world’s 50 largest economies.

The country’s macroeconomic resilience has also been supported by increased investment. Annual investment in fixed capital rose from 12.6 trillion to 23.5 trillion tenge, while cumulative foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows exceeded $162 billion from 2019 through the first quarter of 2026.

Under the Government’s new 2026-2028 Macroeconomic Stabilization Programme, Kazakhstan aims to maintain annual economic growth of at least 5% and reduce inflation to 5-7% by 2028.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan ranked 34th among 100 countries in World Population Review’s 2026 list of the world’s most powerful nations.