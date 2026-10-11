Head of State underscores historic significance King of the Belgians’ visit to Kazakhstan

The Head of State warmly welcomed the visit by the King and Queen of the Belgians, underscoring its historic significance for strengthening Kazakh-Belgian relations.

“Kazakhstan is very happy to host your visit. You are coming at a very crucial time of our development. Overall, we are progressing successfully, and our economy is growing. Without any overstatement, your visit will give a strong impetus to our bilateral relations,” the President said.

Phоtо credit: Akоrda

In turn, King Philippe thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the warm welcome and expressed confidence in the successful outcome of the upcoming talks, highlighting their importance for deepening the multifaceted partnership between the two countries.

“Thank you to receive us so well already from the start at the plane as we just landed. We are really excited to be here for a full three days and see as much as possible of your country,” the King of the Belgians said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians had arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit at the invitation of President Tokayev.