Kazakhstan’s first-ever Swimming World Cup stage kicks off in Astana

The three-day tournament is taking place at Barys Arena, bringing together some of the world’s leading swimmers, including Olympic champions, world champions and international medalists.

A total of 22 athletes will represent Kazakhstan at the home stage of the World Cup.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Qazinform

Qazaq Aquatics Secretary General Dmitriy Balandin described the event as a historic milestone for Kazakhstan and an important opportunity to promote swimming nationwide.

Photo credit: Mikhail Trushkov

“Hosting the World Cup in our country can be called a historic event. First, it will attract international visitors. Second, it will give a boost to the development of swimming in Kazakhstan,” Balandin said.

He also highlighted the opportunities the tournament creates for young athletes and local coaches.

“International swimming stars held a masterclass for children and met with fans. Our coaches and athletes are also exchanging experience with international specialists and training alongside champions. This opportunity will bring enormous benefits,” he added.

Kazakhstan national team swimmer Adilbek Mussin said competing against world-class athletes on home soil would be both a challenge and a source of motivation.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Qazinform

Among his main competitors, he named China’s Chen Juner and Russia’s Egor Kornev, who have demonstrated strong performances in the 50-meter butterfly.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Qazinform

“We will do our best to close the gap, deliver strong performances and represent Kazakhstan proudly in front of our home crowd,” Mussin said.

The Astana tournament marks the final leg of the Silk Road Tour, following earlier World Cup stages in Baku, Azerbaijan, and Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Qazinform

The competition is being held in a 25-meter pool. The World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Astana 2026 will conclude on October 17.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Olympic champion Cameron McEvoy, world champion Qin Haiyang and World Championships medalist Yu Yiting held a masterclass for 35 young swimmers in Astana ahead of the tournament.