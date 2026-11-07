Week in Brief: Aqaba Process summit, Kazakh actor in The Hunger Games and first tiger’s return to the wild

1. Astana hosts Aqaba Process summit on AI security

The Aqaba Process is an international initiative aimed at combating terrorism and violent extremism, launched by Jordan’s King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein in 2015. The topic of Summit is Artificial Intelligence Security.

2. King Abdullah II of Jordan signals intent to expand ties with Kazakhstan

King Abdullah II expressed his sincere appreciation to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for jointly organizing a new round of meetings under the Aqaba Process. The King of Jordan reaffirmed his interest in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan on regional security, as well as in countering terrorism and extremism.

3. President of Tajikistan arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit

Summit-level talks are scheduled for November 5–7. The heads of state will discuss strengthening strategic partnership and allied relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

4. Atyrau oil refinery introduces AI-powered system to monitor hazardous work

Under the new system, permits for repair, excavation, electrical, hot work and gas-hazardous operations are prepared and approved electronically. An AI-powered assistant checks whether work permits have been completed correctly, identifies potential omissions in safety measures and provides recommendations based on the refinery's internal guidelines.

5. Kazakhstan’s Data Center Valley project could generate $3.1 billion in annual export revenue

Kazakhstan’s Data Center Valley project in Pavlodar region could generate up to $3.1 billion in annual export revenue, with total investment estimated at $115 billion. The first phase includes three data centers with a combined capacity of 304 MW, while Kazakhstan aims to expand the project's total capacity to 1 GW by 2029.

6. Rare Saka-era gold bear figurine unearthed at archaeological site in Almaty

Archaeologists have unearthed a rare gold figurine believed to have adorned a Saka-era headdress during excavations of an ancient burial mound in Almaty's Nauryzbay district. The discovery dates back to the 4th–3rd centuries BC.

7. Kazakh triathlete bags bronze at 2026 Summer Youth Olympics in Senegal

Ramazan Ainegov shared third place with Japan’s Daiki Nishizaki as both athletes crossed the finish line together at 53:27, 14 seconds behind the winner.

8. Kazakh actor cast in a new 'The Hunger Games' movie

Kazakh actor Dias Kaldybekov from Astana has been cast as Angler in a highly anticipated installment of the popular film franchise The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

9. First tiger released in Kazakhstan adapts to wild

The first tiger released into the wild in Kazakhstan in more than 70 years, a female named Ümit, has adapted to her habitat and is hunting wild boars independently. Authorities say her successful adaptation has paved the way for the release of a male tiger as part of efforts to restore the Turan tiger population.

10.Elina Bazarova defeats three-time world champion to win Kazakhstan boxing title

Shymkent boxer Elina Bazarova won gold in the women's 54 kg category at the Kazakhstan National Boxing Championships, defeating three-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay in the final. Kyzaibay, who also won bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics, took silver.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.