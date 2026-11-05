Kazakh actor cast in new 'The Hunger Games' movie

The actor announced it on his Instagram.

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping 2026,” he wrote.

The upcoming film will take viewers back 24 years before the events of the original The Hunger Games story, which follows Katniss Everdeen.

The movie also features a star-studded cast, including renowned Hollywood actors Ralph Fiennes, Jesse Plemons and Elle Fanning.

The premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is scheduled for November 19, 2026.

Earlier, it was reported that Elle Fanning crashed the UK Fan Event for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping with her look. It was her first time joining the press tour for the highly anticipated installment of the franchise.