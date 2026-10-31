Week in Brief: President’s vision for Kazakhstan, AI ambitions and Dimash’s concert in Türkiye

1. From infrastructure to AI: President Tokayev’s vision for Kazakhstan in a changing world

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's October 28 state-of-the-nation address outlined a new phase in Kazakhstan's development, combining a 6.5 trillion tenge infrastructure program with plans to strengthen energy security, develop artificial intelligence and raise living standards.

2. Tokayev and Erdoğan highlight prospects for deeper cooperation

The heads of state noted the steady development of bilateral relations in the spirit of eternal friendship and an enhanced strategic partnership. Particular attention was paid to prospects for strengthening trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

3. Kazakhstan to train renewable energy specialists with AI skills

A key focus is on digital competencies, with the draft standards covering skills in digital monitoring, automated control systems, production data analysis, and the use of artificial intelligence tools. The initiative is being carried out in line with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov's directive to develop and approve 100 professional standards that incorporate artificial intelligence and digital skills.

4. Tokayev: Turkic world remains united and moves confidently toward its goals

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara, emphasizing the unity, solidarity and shared goals of Turkic nations. He highlighted the importance of respecting national sovereignty and preserving their common cultural and spiritual heritage.

5. President Tokayev suggests declaring 2027 Year of Large-scale Construction

According to the President, key priorities include the construction of roads, airports, railway stations and healthcare facilities. Special attention will also be given to rehabilitation centers for children with special needs.

6. Tokayev says Kazakhstan must become a leading logistics hub in Eurasia

President Tokayev called for accelerating the development of Kazakhstan’s transport infrastructure to make the country a leading logistics hub in Eurasia. He highlighted major railway and road projects, noting that nearly 85% of freight transported from China to Europe already passes through Kazakhstan.

7. Team Kazakhstan captures gold, silver and bronze at Asian U23 Fencing Championships

Kazakhstan’s national fencing team won three medals at the Asian U23 Fencing Championships in Manama, Bahrain. Kirill Prokhodov claimed gold, Kaisha Zhanybek took silver, and Dilyara Issabekova secured bronze.

8. Kazakh archers claim gold at Asia Cup stage

Kazakhstan’s men’s compound archery team won gold at the Asia Cup stage in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, defeating Bangladesh 230–224 in the final. The winning team comprised Nikita Ivlev, Pavel Kuznetsov, and Islam Serikuly.

9. Two Kazakhstani freestyle wrestlers make a winning start at World Championships in Astana

Kazakhstani freestyle wrestlers Sanzhar Doszhanov and Assyl Aitakyn won their opening bouts at the World Wrestling Championships in Astana. Doszhanov defeated Kenya’s Eugine Omulule 11-0, while Aitakyn beat Kyrgyzstan’s Omurbek Asan uulu 4-0 to advance to the round of 16.

10. Dimash performs at concert hosted by the Organization of Turkic States in Türkiye

Under the baton of conductor Cemi’i Can Deliorman, the Turkish Presidential Symphony Orchestra performed celebrated masterpieces from the world’s classical repertoire. The Ankara Arena was filled with the sounds of renowned works, including Nino Rota’s Parla più piano, Brindisi from Giuseppe Verdi’s opera La Traviata, Latif Khamidi’s Bulbul, and many others.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.