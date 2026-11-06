Atyrau oil refinery introduces AI-powered system to monitor hazardous work

Under the new system, permits for repair, excavation, electrical, hot work and gas-hazardous operations are prepared and approved electronically.

Permits can be signed using a digital signature on a computer or through the eGov Mobile application. Work can only begin after all designated responsible personnel have signed the document.

One of the system's key features is the integration of artificial intelligence. An AI-powered assistant checks whether work permits have been completed correctly, identifies potential omissions in safety measures and provides recommendations based on the refinery's internal guidelines.

However, final approval and decision-making authority remain with the responsible personnel.

The electronic permit system has now been introduced across all production facilities. It enables centralized monitoring of work permits, including their validity periods and the locations where hazardous operations are carried out.

The company said the digital solution is expected to strengthen compliance with industrial safety and occupational health requirements while reducing paperwork and administrative processes.

Earlier, Qazinform reported KazMunayGas and Sinopec advance subsalt exploration in western Kazakhstan.