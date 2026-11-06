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    Astana hosts Aqaba Process summit on AI security

    12:21, 6 November 2026

    An Aqaba Process summit dedicated to the topic of Artificial Intelligence Security is taking place in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Astana hosts Aqaba Process summit on AI security
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The summit is attended by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, King Abdullah II of Jordan, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s National Assembly Sahiba Gafarova, Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev, and other officials.

    Astana hosts Aqaba Process summit on AI security
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Aqaba Process is an international initiative aimed at combating terrorism and violent extremism, launched by Jordan’s King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein in 2015.

    Astana hosts Aqaba Process summit on AI security
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The platform brings together heads of state, security agency chiefs, military officials and representatives of international organizations to develop a shared understanding of security threats and coordinate practical response measures.

    Astana hosts Aqaba Process summit on AI security
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Astana hosts Aqaba Process summit on AI security
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Previously, Qazinform reported that King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al Hussein had arrived in Astana for an official visit. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon had also landed in Kazakhstan for an official visit. Meanwhile, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived in the Kazakh capital to participate in the Aqaba Process summit.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Akorda Presidential Residence Politics Central Asia Jordan AI Artificial Intelligence Security
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