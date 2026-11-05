King Abdullah II of Jordan signals intent to expand ties with Kazakhstan

“As you mentioned, last year’s exchange of visits provided important momentum to our bilateral relations. And we look forward to building on that to advance cooperation in key sectors such as trade, investment, tourism, technology, and defense,” the King of Jordan stated.

Photo: Akorda

King Abdullah II expressed his sincere appreciation to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for jointly organizing a new round of meetings under the Aqaba Process.

He noted that this reflects the two countries’ shared commitment to addressing regional and global security challenges.

In this context, the King of Jordan reaffirmed his interest in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan on regional security, as well as in countering terrorism and extremism.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that King Abdullah II arrived in Kazakhstan on an official state visit at the invitation of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President Tokayev described Jordan as Kazakhstan's reliable partner in the Arab world.