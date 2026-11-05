Rare Saka-era gold bear figurine unearthed at archaeological site in Almaty

The artifact was discovered in 2026 during emergency archaeological excavations at the Karagaily burial mound, conducted by the Almaty Museum Association with the support of the city administration.

The mound, dating to the Early Iron Age, measures approximately 25–26 meters in diameter and stands about 2.5 meters high.

Photo credit: Almaty city's administration

Alongside the gold artifact, archaeologists uncovered numerous human remains, fragments of Saka pottery and other archaeological materials. Preliminary assessments indicate that the burial mound dates to the 4th–3rd centuries BC. It had been looted in antiquity, leaving behind a looters' pit approximately three meters deep.

Researchers believe the mound may have contained the remains of four adults and three children, although the exact number of individuals has yet to be determined. Many of the artifacts were found scattered across the site, likely as a result of the ancient looting.

Photo credit: Almaty city's administration

The most notable find is a small cast-gold figurine depicting a bear. Researchers believe it was originally attached to a ceremonial headdress, as small holes in the ornament suggest that it was sewn onto the fabric.

"The sculptural bear figurine is unique to Kazakhstan. No similar discoveries have been made here before. This find allows us to trace cultural connections across the Eurasian continent, stretching from the Black Sea region to the Altai Mountains," said Lyazzat Sagyndykova, director of the Almaty Museum Association.

Animal-shaped ornaments were characteristic of Saka-era clothing and headdresses. Similar examples have been found at other archaeological sites. A golden ibex-shaped finial, for instance, was discovered on the headdress of the famous Golden Man. In 2014, archaeologists also unearthed a small leopard figurine at the Kok-Kainar burial ground, believed to have served as a headdress ornament.

Archaeological research at Karagaily is continuing. Further analyses, including examinations by anthropologists, are planned to establish the exact number of individuals buried in the mound and clarify the circumstances of the burial.

"Of particular interest is the unusually large number of human remains found within a single burial mound. Such collective burials are uncommon in Kazakhstan. Typically, burial mounds of comparable size were intended for one or two individuals," said Marat Nurpeisov, senior researcher at the Almaty Museum Association.

Following the completion of archaeological investigations and scientific analysis, the most valuable artifacts are expected to become part of the Almaty Museum's permanent exhibition and be presented to the public.

Previous Archaeological Discoveries

The Almaty Museum Association received a special license to conduct archaeological excavations in 2022, enabling it to carry out independent research across the city.

That year, archaeologists discovered an undisturbed burial of a Saka warrior in an Early Iron Age burial mound in Alatau district. Dating to the 5th–2nd centuries BC, the burial contained fragments of a gold-inlaid sword, gold ornaments featuring animal-style designs, silver artifacts and human remains.

In 2024, excavations at another burial mound in the same district yielded fragments of human bones, bronze fastening elements and nails.

The Boraldai Saka Burial Mounds Archaeological Park has also been the subject of extensive research. Specialists from Italy and France took part in geophysical surveys aimed at examining the underground structures of the archaeological monuments using modern techniques.

In 2025, archaeologists discovered an ancient looters' tunnel in another Early Iron Age burial mound. Researchers subsequently examined its structural features, the extent of the damage and the monument's state of preservation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported traces of Golden Horde-era iron production had been discovered in Kazakhstan.