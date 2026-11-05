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    Kazakh triathlete bags bronze at 2026 Summer Youth Olympics in Senegal

    15:55, 5 November 2026

    Kazakh triathlete Ramazan Ainegov won a bronze medal at the 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.

    triathlon
    Photo source: olympic.kz

    Ramazan Ainegov shared third place with Japan’s Daiki Nishizaki as both athletes crossed the finish line together at 53:27, 14 seconds behind the winner.

    Kazakh triathlete bags bronze at 2026 Summer Youth Olympics in Senegal
    Photo source: olympic.kz

    Artur Gaspar of Portugal claimed gold in 53 minutes and 13 seconds.

    Luxembourg’s Émile Vanolst secured silver at 53:23.

    Thus, Kazakhstan now has two medals at the Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games. Earlier, Kazakh judoka Fatima Supygaliyeva won gold in the Women's -52 kg division.

    Kazakhstan Sport Triathlon Youth of Kazakhstan
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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