Kazakh triathlete bags bronze at 2026 Summer Youth Olympics in Senegal

Ramazan Ainegov shared third place with Japan’s Daiki Nishizaki as both athletes crossed the finish line together at 53:27, 14 seconds behind the winner.

Photo source: olympic.kz

Artur Gaspar of Portugal claimed gold in 53 minutes and 13 seconds.

Luxembourg’s Émile Vanolst secured silver at 53:23.

Thus, Kazakhstan now has two medals at the Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games. Earlier, Kazakh judoka Fatima Supygaliyeva won gold in the Women's -52 kg division.