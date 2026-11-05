Kazakh triathlete bags bronze at 2026 Summer Youth Olympics in Senegal
15:55, 5 November 2026
Kazakh triathlete Ramazan Ainegov won a bronze medal at the 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
Ramazan Ainegov shared third place with Japan’s Daiki Nishizaki as both athletes crossed the finish line together at 53:27, 14 seconds behind the winner.
Artur Gaspar of Portugal claimed gold in 53 minutes and 13 seconds.
Luxembourg’s Émile Vanolst secured silver at 53:23.
Thus, Kazakhstan now has two medals at the Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games. Earlier, Kazakh judoka Fatima Supygaliyeva won gold in the Women's -52 kg division.