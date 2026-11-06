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    Elina Bazarova defeats three-time world champion to win Kazakhstan boxing title

    14:55, 6 November 2026

    Shymkent boxer Elina Bazarova has claimed gold in the women's 54 kg weight category at the Kazakhstan National Boxing Championships, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Informsports.kz.

    Elina Bazarova defeats three-time world champion to win Kazakhstan boxing title
    Photo credit: Boxing Kazakhstan

    In the final, Bazarova overcame Almaty's Nazym Kyzaibay to claim the national title, while her highly decorated opponent settled for silver.

    Kyzaibay is a three-time world champion with five World Championship medals to her name, including three golds. She also earned a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

    Kyzaibay remains Kazakhstan's most decorated boxer in terms of world titles, having won three World Championship gold medals.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's national boxing team had finished the U19 World Boxing Championships in Budva, Montenegro, with eight medals, including one gold, three silver, and four bronze.

    Boxing Kazakhstan Sport
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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