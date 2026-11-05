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    President of Tajikistan arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit

    19:50, 5 November 2026

    President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived in Astana on Thursday for an official visit to Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service. 

    President of Tajikistan arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    Photo: Akorda

    The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, personally greeted his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, upon his arrival at the capital's international airport.

    President of Tajikistan arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    Photo: Akorda
    President of Tajikistan arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    Photo: Akorda
    President of Tajikistan arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    Photo: Akorda
    President of Tajikistan arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    Photo: Akorda
    President of Tajikistan arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    Photo: Akorda

    Summit-level talks are set to be held during the visit on November 5–7. The heads of state will discuss strengthening strategic partnership and allied relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

    Previously, it was reported that the Aqaba Process summit, bringing together several heads of state, will take place in Astana on Nov. 6.

    As written earlier, the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, arrived in Astana.

    Kazakhstan Tajikistan President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Central Asia Akorda Presidential Residence Astana
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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