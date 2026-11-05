President of Tajikistan arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, personally greeted his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, upon his arrival at the capital's international airport.

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

Summit-level talks are set to be held during the visit on November 5–7. The heads of state will discuss strengthening strategic partnership and allied relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

Previously, it was reported that the Aqaba Process summit, bringing together several heads of state, will take place in Astana on Nov. 6.

As written earlier, the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, arrived in Astana.