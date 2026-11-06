Kazakhstan’s Data Center Valley project could generate $3.1 billion in annual export revenue

During the meeting, officials presented updates on construction progress, plans to expand the project and efforts to attract additional investment.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev highlighted the project's importance for Kazakhstan's technological development and economic growth.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiev emphasized the significance of the "Data Center Valley" project, describing it as a major technological and economic initiative capable of significantly boosting Kazakhstan's digital economy and export potential.

According to international consulting firm KPMG, the Data Center Valley could generate annual export revenue of up to $3.1 billion. Total investment over the facilities' projected 20-year operating period is estimated at $115 billion.

The first phase of the project provides for the construction of three data centers with a combined capacity of 304 megawatts (MW).

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

Bagdat Mussin, Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhtelecom, reported on construction progress since August. Work on the first data center, which will have a capacity of 68 MW, has moved beyond the preparatory stage to foundation construction, infrastructure development and the construction of an administrative building. The facility is scheduled to become operational in the second quarter of 2027.

Construction is also underway on the second facility, the 164 MW Firebird AI data center. Excavation work has reached 70% completion. The wider campus development will include the gradual expansion of computing capacity and the construction of supporting energy infrastructure. The facility is expected to be completed and launched in the third quarter of 2027.

A third data center, with a planned capacity of 72 MW, is also included in the first phase, with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027.

To implement the second phase of the Data Center Valley project, preliminary agreements have been signed with Gaw Capital, Boosteroid and Firebird to establish computing facilities with a combined capacity of 480 MW, with the potential to expand to 620 MW.

Talks are also underway with Aleria, Energy Capital Global and China Energy regarding an additional 240 MW of capacity, with the possibility of increasing it to 420 MW.

By 2029, Kazakhstan aims to increase the total capacity of the Data Center Valley to 1 gigawatt (GW).

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov and Pavlodar region governor Asain Baikhanov also briefed the meeting on plans to provide the project with sufficient electricity and the necessary engineering infrastructure.

Officials additionally discussed progress on the development of a third supercomputer cluster.

Following the meeting, Bektenov emphasized the project's strategic importance for Kazakhstan's economic development, especially taking into account the growing demand in the Year of National Large-scale Construction announced by the President.

The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, together with Kazakhtelecom, to ensure that the data centers are completed and launched according to the established schedule.

Earlier, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said Kazakhstan’s Data Center Valley could generate $1 trillion in economic activity.