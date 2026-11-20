Food production rose by 28%.

He emphasized 1,630 investment projects worth 2.7 trillion tenge have been commissioned in Kazakhstan.

The volume of exports of the country’s agro-industrial output has doubled nearing 7 billion tenge. The share of the processed goods in exports hit 52%.

The President reminded last year, for the first time in two decades, a national agricultural census was conducted in the country using digital technologies. As a result, Kazakhstan obtained comprehensive and accurate data reflecting the real state of affairs in the agricultural sector.

He emphasized that overall, the country’s agricultural potential remains high.

The Head of State said the main task is to make effective use of the opportunities available and immediately begin active work.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the strategic importance of agriculture to the country’s economy and calling for practical solutions to key challenges facing the sector.