Tokayev highlighted the progress made by Kazakhstani universities in international rankings, noting that 18 domestic universities had been included in the QS World University Rankings 2026, while 10 universities were featured in the Times Higher Education 2027 rankings.

He also noted that Kazakhstan had continued to improve its standing in the Global Innovation Index 2026, recording the highest results in the region.

President Tokayev stressed that science and education should be free from formalism and superficial approaches.

Kazakhstan aims to strengthen its position as a regional center for higher education, science and international academic cooperation. Our strategic goal is to transform the country into Central Asia’s academic hub and make it part of the global knowledge market by offering relevant and high-quality knowledge, said the President.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the first stage of extensive organizational work had largely been completed and expressed gratitude to Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan has established partnerships with leading foreign universities, opened branches of several international higher education institutions and launched the modernization of its educational, scientific and innovation infrastructure.

He specifically highlighted the long-standing cooperation with Lomonosov Moscow State University, whose branch in Kazakhstan recently marked its 25th anniversary. On the occasion, a new academic building was handed over to the institution.

Tokayev also noted that a branch of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) opened in Astana last year. The institution has begun training specialists in fields combining diplomacy, economics and digital technologies.

A new building for this institution is currently under construction in Astana, the President added.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan aimed to attract tens of thousands of foreign students.





