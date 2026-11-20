The athlete thanked his coach and addressed fans in a post on his Instagram page on Friday.

Their partnership lasted exactly 10 years, beginning when Shaidorov started training under the 1994 Olympic champion at age 12. During that time, he rose from the junior ranks to become the men's champion at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, also capturing World Championship silver and Four Continents Championship gold.

"Over the years, we've been through highs and lows, overcome incredible challenges, endured injuries and falls, and shared the triumph of victories and moments of breakthrough. But, most importantly, throughout this entire journey, I felt my coach's faith in me as an athlete. In these 10 years, Alexei Urmanov instilled in me tremendous professionalism and experience, investing immense effort and knowledge into my development. Thanks to him, I have grown not only as an athlete, but also as a person," Shaidorov wrote.

The skater said he is closing this chapter with achievements he once could not have dreamed of, adding that it is time to move forward.

"A new chapter lies ahead. It may be difficult and sometimes frightening, but will certainly bring new goals and challenges. I will continue working just as hard to keep representing my country with honor at the highest level," Mikhail Shaidorov said.

Earlier, it was reported that Mikhail Shaidorov fell out of the top six in the ISU Grand Prix standings.