Around 500 types of pharmaceuticals to be produced in Kazakhstan under new investment projects

The projects were discussed at a meeting of the Council for Improving the Investment Climate, chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov. Participants reviewed ways to attract investment, introduce innovations in healthcare, expand pharmaceutical production and improve access to modern treatment methods.

Bektenov emphasized that protecting public health has been enshrined in Kazakhstan's Constitution for the first time.

He also highlighted the President's recent state-of-the-nation address, which called for accelerating the construction of healthcare facilities with the involvement of private capital.

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

To achieve these goals, the Government is implementing the Healthcare Development Concept through 2029 and the Healthcare Infrastructure Development Concept for 2024-2030, said the Prime Minister.

"These strategic documents provide for improving medical care, introducing innovative technologies and strengthening the supply of medicines," he added.

According to the government, life expectancy in Kazakhstan has approached 76 years, while the Rural Healthcare Modernization project has expanded access to medical services for around one million people. More than 800 healthcare facilities have been built across the regions over the past three years, with another 70 planned.

The pharmaceutical market exceeded 1.2 trillion tenge last year, recording 31% growth. Kazakhstan has also introduced a one-stop-shop principle for pharmaceutical regulation and accelerated registration procedures for medicines from countries with high regulatory standards, allowing approval within 15 working days.

Representatives of international pharmaceutical companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca and Pfizer, raised issues related to medicine affordability, state reimbursement mechanisms, funding for healthcare and access to innovative treatments.

Other priorities discussed included ensuring access to medicines for patients with rare diseases, localizing pharmaceutical production, protecting intellectual property and creating a predictable regulatory environment.

Following the meeting, Bektenov instructed relevant government agencies to review proposals from international pharmaceutical companies and develop measures to further improve the investment climate.

Particular attention will be paid to attracting investment, expanding domestic medicine production, introducing advanced technologies and improving public access to quality healthcare.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan would launch a unified medical tourism marketplace.