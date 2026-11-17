The country has retained its position in the top 30, outpacing the United States, Spain, Italy, China, and Japan.

According to the report, Kazakhstan’s retirement income system is multi-pillar and comprises public and private pension components.

The state pension system provides basic and solidarity pensions. The latter is granted to retirees with service before 1998. Both payments are financed from the state budget.

In 1998, a mandatory accumulative component of the private pension system with defined contributions was introduced. It requires employees to contribute 10% of their salaries to individual pension accounts.

In addition, a new mandatory notional component was introduced in 2024. It provides for employer contributions to employees’ notional individual pension accounts. The contribution rate is being gradually increased from 1.5% in 2024 to 5% in 2028.

Kazakhstan also has additional voluntary accumulative pension schemes with established contributions.

“Kazakhstan’s pension system demonstrates strong performance in terms of pension replacement rates across different income groups, as well as high coverage of workers by occupational pension schemes. Furthermore, the system is characterised by sound regulatory and corporate governance frameworks, along with a high level of protection for participants’ rights and public awareness,” the report notes.

At the same time, experts have identified several areas where improvements could strengthen Kazakhstan’s performance in the ranking. These include raising the minimum level of support for the most vulnerable groups of older people, increasing household savings, and expanding the participation of older people in the workforce amid rising life expectancy.

The report also recommends introducing a requirement to show retirement income projections on members’ annual statements.

It should be noted that Kazakhstan scored 65 points in 2025. In 2026, the country’s score declined slightly to 64.8 points. According to the report, this was "due primarily to a change in tax advantages for voluntary contributions to pension plans."

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan ranked first in Central Asia and 56th among 110 countries worldwide in the 2026 Travel & Tourism Development Index, scoring 4.09 out of seven points.