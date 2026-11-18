The forecast was presented in the IMF's concluding statement following its November 4–17 visit to Kazakhstan for consultations under Article IV of its Articles of Agreement.

According to IMF experts, tighter monetary policy, prudential measures, and more effective liquidity management have helped bring inflation down to 9.2% in October. A stronger tenge and slower increases in food and non-food prices also contributed to the decline.

While the IMF expects inflation to ease further, it emphasized the need for a continued restrictive monetary policy stance.

The IMF also considers risks to Kazakhstan's financial stability to be limited, noting that recent measures have helped curb growth in unsecured consumer lending and keep household debt levels in check. The Fund recommended maintaining existing restrictions and closely monitoring lending activity, including mortgage loans.

Among the key external risks, the IMF highlighted lower hydrocarbon prices, slower economic growth in Kazakhstan's major trading partners, tighter global financial conditions, and possible disruptions to oil production and exports.

On the domestic front, potential challenges include weaker-than-expected budget revenues, increased quasi-fiscal activity, rising tariff pressures, and persistently high inflation expectations.

The IMF also called for further structural reforms to improve productivity and strengthen the private sector. Its recommendations include reducing state involvement in the economy, ensuring transparent privatization of state-owned enterprises, improving the business climate, and developing capital markets.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with the European Union rose by 8.2% in January-August 2026, reaching $31.6 billion. Kazakhstan’s exports to the EU increased by 12.2% to $25.3 billion.