Week in Brief: CSTO summit in Moscow, $1.2 billion in COP31 deals and boxing silvers in Dakar

1. Tokayev addresses key regional security challenges at CSTO meeting

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in a regular meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow on November 11. He called for joint efforts to combat international terrorism and illicit drug trafficking, and to strengthen information security amid the growing influence of artificial intelligence.

2. Kazakhstan signs $1.2 billion in agreements at COP31 in Antalya

Kazakhstan signed agreements worth about $1.2 billion to develop renewable energy and modernize gas infrastructure at the UN Climate Change Conference in Antalya, Türkiye. The deals include wind farms with capacities of 150 MW in the Turkistan region and 1 GW in the Kostanay region. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov attended the summit on the instructions of President Tokayev.

3. Kazakhstan presents climate investment platform at COP31

The Qazaqstan Climate Investment Platform (QCIP) will bring together government bodies, international financial institutions, climate funds and private investors to implement low-carbon projects. The platform supports Kazakhstan's target of commissioning at least 10 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2035.

4. President Tokayev signs law introducing new state awards in Kazakhstan

The law, dated November 11, designates the Order of Altyn Qyran (Golden Eagle) as Kazakhstan's highest distinction and adds the Orders of Al-Farabi and Khoja Ahmed Yassawi to the list of state orders. It also introduces one-time financial payments for distinguished teachers and medical professionals.

5. Kazakhstan's National Bank issues first digital securities worth KZT 10 billion

The National Bank placed short-term notes in tokenized form for the first time on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange's digital financial assets platform. Of the 50 billion tenge in notes placed at the November 9 auction, 10 billion tenge were tokenized, with investor demand reaching 70.2 billion tenge.

6. Kazakhstan's National Bank expects economy to expand by 4.5% to 5.5% this year

The forecast was announced at a presentation of the International Monetary Fund's regional economic outlook. Kazakhstan's economy grew by 4.5% in January–October 2026, driven by a 5.6% expansion in the non-oil sector, while annual inflation slowed to 9.2% in October.

7. Kazakhstan and Tajikistan sign roadmap to strengthen agricultural cooperation

The 2027-2028 roadmap was among 20 documents signed following talks between the two presidents on November 7. It aims to expand trade and cooperation in crop production, livestock farming, veterinary services and agricultural science. Agricultural trade between the two countries exceeded $564 million in January-September 2026, up 32.5% year over year.

8. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan join hands to restore saiga population

The two countries signed a memorandum to preserve the saiga antelope, protect transboundary migratory corridors and fight poaching. It provides for joint monitoring of the population, satellite tagging and a program to reintroduce saigas within their historical range.

9. Kazakhstan's Aknur Tursyngali earns boxing silver at 2026 Youth Olympics

Aknur Tursyngali took silver in the women's 57 kg category at the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal. She won the first round of the final but lost to Brazil's Sara Campos 4-1.

10. Kazakh boxer Ashirbay bags silver at Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympics

Bibarys Ashirbay claimed silver in the men's 70 kg category after losing the final to Great Britain's Michael Maughan on a 4-1 split decision. Kazakhstan's tally at the Games now stands at seven medals: two golds, two silvers and three bronzes.

You can read last week's 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.