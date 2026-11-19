The President emphasized signing of an agreement between the Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry and the United Nations University to open a Regional Research Hub of the UN University in Kazakhstan will be a key outcome of the forum.

The hub will be based in Almaty and will serve as international recognition of Kazakhstan’s growing scientific capacity while creating new opportunities for cooperation with leading educational and research institutions worldwide.

It will further strengthen the capabilities of our higher education institutions and provide a powerful impetus for the creation and development of strong academic institutions.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev recalled that at last year’s forum he described strong universities as the foundation of the future, emphasizing that technological self-sufficiency depends primarily on advances in education and science.

He said the country’s ability to achieve technological independence depends above all on progress in education and science. Therefore, Kazakhstan must provide young people with every opportunity to receive a quality education, engage in scientific research, and bring their ideas to life. This is an essential condition for unlocking the intellectual potential of the nation.

Earlier, President Tokayev said Kazakhstan aims to become Central Asia’s academic hub.