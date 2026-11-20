The ban covers various categories of steel, including non-alloy, corrosion-resistant and alloy steel, and applies to exports by all modes of transport.

An exception has been made for products manufactured via the blast furnace-basic oxygen furnace (BF-BOF) route, which may still be exported subject to a special license.

The Ministry of Industry and Construction, the Ministry of Transport and the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance has been tasked with monitoring compliance with the restrictions.

The relevant order took effect on November 18, 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan was set to ban aluminium foil and graphite electrode exports to the EAEU.