Kazakhstan will also host the Boxing World Championships, Judo World Championships, Table Tennis World Championships, Taekwondo World Championships, and Esport World Championships in 2027, as well as the Junior Short Track World Championships.

Notably, Kazakhstan will for the first time host the 51st UEFA Congress in Astana. It will draw the participation of all 55 UEFA member national football associations, UEFA leadership and representatives of international sports organizations.

In addition, Kazakhstan obtained the hosting rights for the Asian Games 2029 in Almaty.

The minister said large international competitions and sports events will strengthen the country’s international standing, develop its infrastructure and attract new international projects.

It was reported earlier, Almaty to host Asian Women's Handball Championship again.