Sofia Samodelkina breaks into world's top 10 figure skaters for first time

The Kazakhstani athlete now has 2,881 points, up three spots from her previous 13th.

The decisive factor in her ranking climb was a strong performance at the recently concluded fourth Grand Prix stage — Skate America 2026 in Everett, USA. After the short program, the Kazakhstani was 11th with 61.03 points. However, she delivered a brilliant free skate. The judges scored her performance at 137.56 points — a new personal season best and the fourth-highest score of the day.

During the free skate, Samodelkina wrote her name into national sports history, becoming the first figure skater from Kazakhstan to land an ultra-C element — a triple axel — at an official international competition. Across both programs, she scored 198.59 points and surged from 11th to a final 5th place.

Japan's Ami Nakai won the stage (236.81 points), Alexandra Ignatova took silver (213.90), and another Japanese skater, Rino Matsuike, claimed bronze (211.63).

Across two Grand Prix stages (Samodelkina also finished fifth at Skate Canada earlier), the Kazakhstani athlete has earned 14 ranking points. That leaves her outside the six skaters who qualify for December's Grand Prix Final, but it sets her up well for the main events of the season's second half, including the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships on home ice in Almaty in February 2027.

Owing to Samodelkina's success, Kazakhstan is now represented in the ISU world top 10 in both men's and women's singles. 2026 Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov sits second in the men's rankings with 4,261 points. Japan's Mone Chiba leads the women's world rankings with 4,412 points.