Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. President Tokayev enacts Civil Protection Mechanism for Turkic States

The document, originally signed by the emergency ministers of member states in November 2024, aims to establish a coordinated response system for natural disasters and emergencies. The agreement facilitates voluntary aid for any member state affected.

2. Kazakhstan leads Central Asia in global university standings

Kazakhstan’s universities achieved record results in the 2026 QS World University Rankings by Subject, making the country the leading higher education system in Central Asia. Institutions such as Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University reached the global top 50 in Education, while more Kazakh universities entered new subject rankings.

3. Astana hosts first-ever FIE Épée World Cup stage

The World Cup stage is taking place from March 26 to 29 at the Qazaqstan Athletics Sports Complex in Astana. More than 600 athletes from dozens of countries are competing, while the total number of participants, including coaches, referees, and organizers, exceeds 1,000.

4. Kazakh Parliament approves draft law on Alatau City special legal regime

The possibility of applying the special legal regime has been clarified: it may cover not only the city of Alatau but also its suburban zone, where certain provisions of the regime will apply, taking into account future development prospects.

5. Kazakhstan marks World Theatre Day

Kazakhstan celebrates World Theatre Day with more than 70 theaters operating across the country, including 57 state theatres.

6. Kazakhstan wins 7 medals at Para Judo World Cup

Kazakhstan’s national team claimed two gold, one silver, and four bronze medals. In the overall medal standings, Kazakhstan finished third. A total of 163 athletes from 24 countries took part in the competition.

7. Inclusive sports complexes to open across Kazakhstan

The Head of State announced that inclusive sports facilities will be established nationwide, underscoring the Government’s strong support for the Paralympic movement. The President emphasized four modern inclusive sports complexes began operating in Kazakhstan last year.

8. Young Kazakh robotics enthusiast offered full scholarship to Stanford

High school student Alikhan Serikov has received a full scholarship offer to attend Stanford University through the Restrictive Early Action program. Stanford’s acceptance rate is approximately 3.6%. For international applicants, it is significantly lower.

9. Kazakhstan wins 1st medal at Asian Track Cycling Championships

The Kazakhstani team claimed gold in the junior women’s team pursuit event. Anel Tashbay, Aruzhan Kabdulova, Vitalina Khoruzhaya, Aliya Bukayeva, and Aigerim Smailkanova stood on the top step of the podium.

10. Kazakhstan wins gold at Asian Archery Cup

Kazakhstan’s national archery team secured a gold medal at the Asian Cup stage in Bangkok, Thailand. The women’s compound team climbed to the top of the podium. In the final, Viktoriya Lyan, Roxana Yunusova, and Diana Yunusova defeated India with a score of 229:227.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.