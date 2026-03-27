Kazakhstan marks World Theatre Day

Deputy Prime Minister - Culture and Information Minister of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva emphasized the importance of theatre as a cultural force.

“Theatre unites generations, shapes aesthetic taste, and helps society better understand itself and its time. As the Head of State noted, the development of theatres is one of the key indicators of a nation’s cultural level. Interest in theatre in Kazakhstan is growing, and young people are increasingly engaged in theatrical life,” the post of Aida Balayeva on her official Facebook account reads.

She said last year, state theatres staged 410 premieres, organized 539 tours, and attracted more than 2.8 million spectators. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, national theatres welcomed over 170,000 visitors.

Aida Balayeva highlighted that culture and historical memory are now firmly enshrined in the new People’s Constitution, which obliges the state to support national culture and preserve historical and cultural heritage.

Kazakh theatres not only delight audiences at home but also represent the country internationally, participating in festivals and expanding cultural dialogue.

It is worth reminding, this year marks the 100th anniversary of the Mukhtar Auezov Kazakh National Drama Theatre, a cornerstone of Kazakhstan’s cultural history.

As written before, March 16 marked the Day of Culture and National Traditions in Kazakhstan, observed within the framework of the nationwide Nauryznama decade.