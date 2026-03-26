Kazakhstan wins 7 medals at Para Judo World Cup

Kazakhstan’s national team claimed two gold, one silver, and four bronze medals.

Ibragim Nurmakhanuly (J2, -70 kg) and Beksultan Kulmyrza (J2, -81 kg) won gold medals, while Yerlan Utepov earned silver in the +95 kg (J1) category. Bronze went to Assylan Nurdauletov (J1, -70 kg), Baglanbek Onalbek (J1, +95 kg), Zhurkamyrza Shukurbekov (J2, +95 kg), and Dayana Fedosova (J2, -60 kg).

In the overall medal standings, Kazakhstan finished third.

A total of 163 athletes from 24 countries took part in the competition.

Notably, the event in Georgia’s capital featured visually impaired para-athletes, who will also be competing for qualification spots at the 2028 Summer Paralympic Games.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has awarded Yerbol Khamitov the Barys Order, III Degree for his outstanding achievements at the XIV Winter Paralympic Games in Italy.