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    Kazakhstan wins 7 medals at Para Judo World Cup

    16:02, 26 March 2026

    The Para Judo World Cup stage wrapped up in Tbilisi, Georgia, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan wins 7 medals at Para Judo World Cup
    Photo credit: The Paralympic Training Center

    Kazakhstan’s national team claimed two gold, one silver, and four bronze medals.

    Ibragim Nurmakhanuly (J2, -70 kg) and Beksultan Kulmyrza (J2, -81 kg) won gold medals, while Yerlan Utepov earned silver in the +95 kg (J1) category. Bronze went to Assylan Nurdauletov (J1, -70 kg), Baglanbek Onalbek (J1, +95 kg), Zhurkamyrza Shukurbekov (J2, +95 kg), and Dayana Fedosova (J2, -60 kg).

    In the overall medal standings, Kazakhstan finished third.

    A total of 163 athletes from 24 countries took part in the competition.

    Notably, the event in Georgia’s capital featured visually impaired para-athletes, who will also be competing for qualification spots at the 2028 Summer Paralympic Games.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has awarded Yerbol Khamitov the Barys Order, III Degree for his outstanding achievements at the XIV Winter Paralympic Games in Italy.

    Paralympic sports Judo Kazakhstan Sport Kazakhstan and Georgia
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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