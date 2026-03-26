Young Kazakh robotics enthusiast offered full scholarship to Stanford

Stanford’s acceptance rate is approximately 3.6%. For international applicants, it is significantly lower.

"Alikhan Serikov is a winner of the World Robotics Championship. He took part in competitions organized by FIRST, progressing from the junior league (FIRST LEGO League) to the senior league (FIRST Tech Challenge). As a member of the team, he won the Central Asia Regional Championship and earned a berth in the World Championship in Houston. At the World Championship, the team won the Inspire Award (3rd place), given for overall performance in engineering, design, presentation, and community engagement," the Ministry of Enlightenment says.

According to the ministry, at Stanford, the Kazakh student plans to study Management Science & Engineering, an interdisciplinary program at the intersection of technology, data analytics, and management.

As previously reported, Kazakhstan plans to train nuclear energy specialists under its international scholarship program.