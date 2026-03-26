President Tokayev enacts Civil Protection Mechanism for Turkic States

The text of the Law is being officially published in the press.

The document, originally signed by the emergency ministers of member states in November 2024, aims to establish a coordinated response system for natural disasters and emergencies. The agreement facilitates voluntary aid for any member state affected.

The Secretariat for this mechanism will be headquartered in Istanbul. It will be led by a Secretary-General appointed by the Council of Ministers for a three-year term. Türkiye has committed to providing the necessary support to establish the Secretariat's operations.

The Council of Ministers is chaired by the head of the country's emergency department, who is currently presiding over the Organization of Turkic States.

Earlier, the Kazakh President signed the Law “On the ratification of the Agreement on the harmonized system for determining the origin of goods exported from the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union”.