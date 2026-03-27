Kazakhstan wins gold at Asian Archery Cup
12:58, 27 March 2026
Kazakhstan’s national archery team secured a gold medal at the Asian Cup stage in Bangkok, Thailand, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The women’s compound team climbed to the top of the podium.
In the final, Viktoriya Lyan, Roxana Yunusova, and Diana Yunusova defeated India with a score of 229:227.
Kazakhstan’s team still has two more finals ahead in team events, with both the men’s and women’s recurve squads set to compete for gold.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan has won the first medal at the Asian Track Cycling Championships.