Inclusive sports complexes to open across Kazakhstan

The Head of State announced that inclusive sports facilities will be established nationwide, underscoring the Government’s strong support for the Paralympic movement.

The President emphasized four modern inclusive sports complexes began operating in Kazakhstan last year.

Photo credit: Akorda

“In the coming period, more such centers will open in every region. Sponsors should also contribute to this important work. The state has increased funding for the Paralympic sector, and the determination and resilience of our para-athletes serve as an example for many and a source of inspiration for the younger generation,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

He added that he had signed a decree awarding high state honors to athletes and coaches, which he personally presented at the ceremony.

Yerbol Khamitov won gold in biathlon at the XIV Winter Paralympic Games in Italy, scoring 9 minutes 39 seconds. It should be noted that this was Kazakhstan’s first Winter Paralympic gold since 2018, and Khamitov became the first Kazakh male athlete to win a Paralympic title. He also secured a bronze medal at the 2026 Paralympic Games.