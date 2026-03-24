Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. New Constitution is the foundational document of a Just Kazakhstan — President

President Tokayev stated that the new Constitution will strengthen Kazakhstan’s sovereignty and statehood while promoting justice as its core principle. He pledged to ensure its full implementation and position it as the foundation of a “Just Kazakhstan.”

2. Nauryz: Kazakhstan celebrates renewal and unity

Nauryz is a traditional spring festival in Kazakhstan marking renewal, unity, and the Eastern New Year at the vernal equinox. It features cultural rituals, communal celebrations, traditional foods, and national sports, symbolizing harmony, prosperity, and the revival of heritage. Read more about Nauryz in the full article.

3. Kazakh President addresses nations in conflicts

President Tokayev called on countries involved in conflicts to halt attacks on civilian targets and move toward negotiations, warning of risks to global stability and the economy. He also offered Kazakhstan as a venue for potential peace talks, emphasizing goodwill rather than mediation.

4. Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish global water organization presented at UN

Kazakhstan, represented at the UN by Kairat Umarov, proposed creating a global water organization under the United Nations to strengthen governance and address water scarcity and inequality. The initiative, backed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aims to improve coordination and elevate water issues amid climate and access challenges.

5. New Constitution geared toward youth — President Tokayev

Speaking at a meeting with the Turkistan region’s community, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan emphasized that the New Constitution was adopted, above all, for the benefit of the younger generation

6. EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan: Constitutional reforms open new opportunities for cooperation

In an exclusive interview with Qazinform, European Union Ambassador to Kazakhstan Aleska Simkic spoke about the outcomes of the constitutional referendum, ongoing bilateral dialogue, and prospects for strengthening partnership between Astana and Brussels.

7. Kazakh epic poetry recitation project earns international recognition

A 24-hour epic poetry marathon in Aktobe, organized during Nauryznama, earned international recognition for reviving the zhyrau tradition and promoting Kazakhstan’s oral heritage. The project, featuring continuous recitation of major epics, was officially recorded by The World Book of Records for Asia and Africa as a global achievement.

8. New Constitution: How the referendum is shaping Kazakhstan’s political trajectory

In an interview with Qazinform, Stefano Vernole, Vice President of the Italian Center for Mediterranean and Eurasian Studies, described the reform as a step toward a more mature social and political framework focused on youth, science, innovation, and national unity.

9. Kazakh Amir Omarkhanov triumphs at ITF M15 Tournament

18-year-old Kazakh tennis player Amir Omarkhanov (currently ranked No. 643 in the live ATP rankings) has claimed another professional title, winning the final of the M15 Monastir Tournament 2026.

10.Kazakhstan showcases intangible cultural heritage at UNESCO Headquarters

Kazakhstan presented its intangible cultural heritage at UNESCO headquarters during Nauryznama, highlighting traditions like Nauryz, dombra music, and traditional crafts to promote cultural identity and international cooperation.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.