Kazakh Parliament approves draft law on Alatau City special legal regime

The draft law was developed to fulfill the President’s tasks and to create new legal and economic conditions for the sustainable development of Alatau City.

On March 20, the draft law was approved at the joint session of the Parliament’s Chambers in the first reading.

In September 2025, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree under which the city of Alatau is granted a special status of a city of advanced development.